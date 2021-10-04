NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.39. 583,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,313,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.