NorthRock Partners LLC Has $81.05 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $81,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after buying an additional 345,541 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.16. 112,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,567. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

