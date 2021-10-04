Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.04 on Monday. Novation Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

