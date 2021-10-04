Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $249.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NVAX opened at $181.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.57. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,360,650 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 72.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 159.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 157.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

