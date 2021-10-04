NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

