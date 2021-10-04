Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 441,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

