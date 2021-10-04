Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 441,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 57,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NQP opened at $14.82 on Monday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

