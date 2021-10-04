Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,693. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

