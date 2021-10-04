NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,452,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,872,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $230.43. The stock has a market cap of $491.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $85,257,700. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,445,195,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

