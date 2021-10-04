NXM (NXM) Price Hits $129.79 on Top Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. NXM has a total market cap of $858.78 million and approximately $13,449.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $129.79 or 0.00262969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,044 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,884 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

