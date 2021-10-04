NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 472,509 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $664,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.64 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

