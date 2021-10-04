OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.45 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $105,898.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00013960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.52 or 0.08598830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00282363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

