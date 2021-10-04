OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 53.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 26.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.