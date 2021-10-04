OMG Network Price Hits $16.82 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $3.14 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.82 or 0.00034070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00347907 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.