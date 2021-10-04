Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.