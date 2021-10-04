ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.86

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 20607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $883.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Zwarenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $511,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.