Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.