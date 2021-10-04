Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 248.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

