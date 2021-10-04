OptiToken (OPTI) Hits Market Cap of $162,632.13

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $162,632.13 and approximately $10,582.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 30,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OptiToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

