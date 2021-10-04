Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,203,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 6.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $171,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 183,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

