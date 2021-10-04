Oraichain Token (ORAI) Market Capitalization Tops $14.99 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00014886 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $316,101.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

