ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401,207 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of ORBCOMM worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 42.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 73.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 13.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.49 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

