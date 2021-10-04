Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

MXCHY stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Orbia Advance’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.