Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in September

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Get Orca Energy Group alerts:

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.