Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

