Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

