Ovintiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 606% compared to the average daily volume of 1,608 call options.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 240,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

