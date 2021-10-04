Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.95

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.95 and last traded at C$43.37, with a volume of 695063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The stock has a market cap of C$11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.7200012 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

