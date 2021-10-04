Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 60.8% in September

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,084,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXLC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,223. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

