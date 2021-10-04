Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $656.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,980. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

