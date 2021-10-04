Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEC. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 28.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 241,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 310.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $376.35 million, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

