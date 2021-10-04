Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,841 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.79 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

