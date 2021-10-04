Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $513,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter.

TOK opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

