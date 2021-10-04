Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1,404.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Harvard Bioscience worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $287.79 million, a P/E ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

