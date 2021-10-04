Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.