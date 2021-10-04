Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,776 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYE opened at $20.11 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

