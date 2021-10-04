Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,502. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

