Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,502. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
