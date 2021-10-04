Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 930,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
