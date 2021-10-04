Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 930,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

