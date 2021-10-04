Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,402.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $174,402.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

