ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 72% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $15,587.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00340893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.