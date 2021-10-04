Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 552,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

