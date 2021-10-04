Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 169.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 115,725 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

