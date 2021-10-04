Pecaut & CO. Buys Shares of 448 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 95,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

