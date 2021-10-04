Pecaut & CO. Invests $1.18 Million in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

SUSC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,774. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

