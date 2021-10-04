Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

PEGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

