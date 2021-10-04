Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,088 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

SNPS opened at $302.49 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.09 and a 200-day moving average of $276.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

