Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $5.10 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $37.91 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

