Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

