Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $147.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $195.21.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.