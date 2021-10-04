Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $15,207.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 31,819,640 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

